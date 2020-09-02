Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, insisted that the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA) is not designed to oppress the church or any other religious institutions.

To convince religious leaders, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, swore to an oath at an interactive meeting with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting was to give further insight into the Act and neutralise the efforts of some opposition groups to incite the religious bodies against the government using the CAMA law as an excuse.

“Unnecessary misconceptions have enveloped this CAMA law with deliberate misinformation and falsehood being championed by some persons who may not have fully and in fact, personally read and digested the provision of the Act. So, I consider it appropriate and responsible to appear before you and other fora to make these explanations. First, the bill as it then was, was not an executive bill transmitted by President Buhari to the legislature. It was initiated by a senator and member of the House of Representatives (names withheld) in the respective chambers at the behest of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and support of the Ministry of Trade and Investment,” he said.

It was therefore not an executive bill, but upon passage was transmitted to Mr. President for assent.