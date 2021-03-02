By Henry Uche

Economic and management experts are set for a big conversation to address controversies surrounding section 124 of The Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) and Section 13 of the Companies Regulations 2021, issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), at an upcoming Companies Secretaries and Registrars forum, coming Thursday.

At a media brief in Lagos organised at the weekend by Institute Of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), the Chairperson, Corporate Members Committee of ICSAN, Abiola Lasehinde, assured investors and beneficiaries of the dividends that all hope was not lost as the Federal Government would be engaged to reason with voices of concerned persons while feasible solutions would be profferred to fix errors and omissions in CAMA.

With the Theme: “Managing Unclaimed Dividends and Unutilised Funds in Dormant Bank Accounts: Issues, Options & Way out”, Lasehinde, said it is not the best time for government to take drastic decisions capable of aggravating the plight of people especially those who have labored and deserve their rewards.

Lasehinde affirmed that, “Those wealth belongs to the investors and their beneficiaries, it’s their money, so why deprive them what is due to them? We rather expect the government to work hand in glove with the Organized Private Sector (OPS) to eliminate the bottlenecks in the whole process of accessing the dividends. But if government continues to exasperate the efforts of investors, the country loses in the long run,” she asseverated.

She added that, Graduate Internship Scheme (GIS) of the Institute is still open for young people to explore in other to stand out in the market place as participants would have practical experience and exposure to soar in their respective disciplines. “ICSAN has a lot to deliver to Nigerians this year especially our members, and we shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that we achieve our mandate of fostering sound corporate governance, accountability, transparency and ethical leadership across board,” she avowed.