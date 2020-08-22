Lawrence Enyoghasu

A Christian group, Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN), has warned that the amended Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari will cripple religious freedom in the country, adding that the government has finally shown his cards on the genocides of Christians.

The Executive Secretary of CSMN, Bosun Emmanuel, who stated these at a press conference held in conjunction with Advocates for Freedom and Democracy, yesterday in Lagos State, added that Buhari is contradicting the United Nations Act that established the International Day of Religious Freedom that is celebrated on August 22.

He added that there would be an online convention today to commemorate with the international community, which will feature: Co-founder, Coalition of Genocide Response, Ms Ewelina Ochab; Chairman, Middle Belt Elders Council Air Commodore Dan Suleiman and Chairman, CSMN, Elder Solomon Asemota SAN.

According to Emmanuel, the signing of the bill proves the complicity of the government towards the countless, “genocides on Christians in the country. The religious insurgency has constitution backing again. The law has given the government the power to rule over Christians. My take is this; the government has the right to investigate anybody that has to misappropriate public or association funds, but it has no right to select the leaders. It is going overboard. We don’t need a prophet to tell us that the CAMA law is part of the agenda against Christianity.”

He continued, “the Christian communities need to establish legal battles against the government to take responsibility for the genocide on Christians. We need to establish local legal battles so that when we go to the international community, we will have evidence that we have petitioned the government locally.