Las Vegas Aces center and Australian national team star Liz Cambage is threatening a boycott of the Tokyo Olympics after an Olympic Australia promotional photo didn’t include athletes of color.

Cambage, who is Black, shared a photo of a Jockey Australia photoshoot with Olympic and Paralympic athletes to her Instagram stories, writing “HOW AM I MEANT TO REPRESENT A COUNTRY THAT DOESN’T EVEN REPRESENT ME.” She included a #whitewashedaustralia” hashtag.

She added, “y’all really do anything to remove POCs from the forefront when it’s black athletes leading the pack until I see you doing more @ausolympicteam imma sit this one out.”

In the next frame the 29-year-old shared a photo direct from the Australian Olympic team handle on March 30 that unveiled the new uniforms. She wrote underneath, “also fake tan doesn’t equal diversity.”

In one final frame she shared a video of Australian sprinter Cathy Freeman, who won gold in the 400-meters at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

“also just to remind you Australia’s GREATEST sporting moment was thanks too BLACK INDIGIDENOUS WOMAN,” she wrote.

Cambage, born in London to a Nigerian father and Australian mother, represented Australia at the past two Olympic games. She has been vocal, especially in the past year, about racism in her native country.