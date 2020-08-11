Cambodia on Tuesday announced it would temporarily ban flights from the Philippines as a measure to prevent new COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the ban, which follows similar restrictions on flights from Malaysia and Indonesia implemented in July, is to come into force on Aug. 13.

It follows the discovery of 13 new coronavirus cases on a flight from the Philippines that arrived on Aug. 9.

According to a report by the Khmer Times newspaper on Wednesday, the 13 patients are Chinese nationals.

They are being treated in the capital while 83 fellow passengers from the flight are being kept in quarantine.

Cambodia also recorded another two new COVID-19 cases on a flight that arrived in Phnom Penh from the U.S. via Taiwan on Aug. 9.

Those include a 13-year-old Cambodian girl and a 48-year-old Cambodian woman.

To date, Cambodia has confirmed 266 cases of COVID-19. (dpa/NAN)