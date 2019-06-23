Eighteen people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a seven-storey building in Cambodia, with many others reported missing.

At least 24 people have been rescued with various degrees of injuries, some of them very critical even as search and rescue operations continue.

The building under construction in the coastal city of Sihanoukville was owned by a Chinese company.

In recent years, Sihanoukville has been transformed by the construction of Chinese hotels and casinos.