A Cambodian court on Thursday handed prison terms of more than 10 years to two Japanese men for killing a taxi driver to rob his car.

Ryuji Nakakuki, 24, and his friend Ishida Reimon, 23, were arrested on March 17, after they allegedly killed a Cambodian taxi driver, Him Chan, 40, in North-Western Siem Reap province.

They killed the man by slashing his throat with a knife to rob him of his Toyota Highlander.

The spokesman for the Siem Reap Provincial Court told Xinhua that the presiding judge sentenced Nakakuki and Reimon to 13 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.

He added that the judge also ordered the two men to pay 100 million riels ($25,000) in compensation to the victim’s family.

According to the Police, the duo hired the driver to take them from Poipet City in Banteay Meanchey province to Siem Reap province and killed him on the way.

The Police, however, said he was killed and thrown out of the car in a village in Siem Reap province’s Puok district.

Meanwhile, having stolen the car, they escaped with it and accidentally crashed into a truck, causing serious damage to the car and came to a stop in front of a house.

During the hearing in September, the two men confessed to killing the driver. (Xinhua/NAN)