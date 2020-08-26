Police in Cambodia’s capital on Wednesday pounced on patrons at a karaoke parlour, seizing drugs and cars and arresting almost 100 people, who were flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Cambodia News English, the raid took place in the North of Phnom Penh in the early hours of Wednesday when officers descended on the venue called X.

The karaoke bar was flouting measures set out to prevent the spread of COVID-19 the government decreed in July that entertainment venues could re-open, but only as restaurants.

The venue had applied to become a restaurant but was still operating as a club.

Police also found a large amount of drugs, seized several luxury cars, as well as detaining 93 people. (dpa/NAN)