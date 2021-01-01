The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has alleged that camels are being used to carry deadly weapons into the country.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, national chairman of ACF, said in a statement yesterday, that the weapons are imported from a neighbouring country through Sokoto and Zamfara states.

He claimed some of the weapons being ferried into Nigeria include rocket propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-aircraft guns, adding that security operatives do not check the cargoes.

“At the last meeting of our National Executive Council, NEC, in October 2020, our members, particularly from Sokoto and Zamfara, reported that large consignments of camels were crossing our borders into Nigeria with a lot of baggage on their backs on a daily basis,” he said.

“And they observed that nobody checks their baggage and nobody knows what is being brought into Nigeria. The question Arewa Consultative Forum would like to ask the security agencies is what are the camels carrying and where they are heading?

“The ACF is alarmed that this kind of situation should persist at a time when weapons of all kinds are coming into our country and worsening the climate of terror and national uncertainty.

“It is clear now from what we know that, as victims pay ransoms to the kidnappers the money is instantly converted to more sophisticated weapons and instruments of death by the kidnappers.”