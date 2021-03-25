By Joe Apu

Head coach of Cameroon women’s national team, Natosha Cummings-Price says she foresees Nigeria winning a medal at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games billed to commence in July.

Price in an interview on arrival in Nigeria for the Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Basketball Camps in four West African countries stated that the Nigerian girls have improved tremendously and can hold their own against any team.

“I have watched the Nigerian girls play and must say they are a determined side that has continually improved with every game and championship. Their performance at the AfroBasket 2019 was massive and prior to that, they were at the World Cup, they showed class.

“Against the United States America, the girls showed great potentials and got the world champions jittery and gave them a run for their money. I definitely think that they will be a top contender. Nigeria has a good chance of being in the top three positions.”

The Nigeria women team is in Group B alongside USA, France and host Japan.