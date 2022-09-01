Ahead of the U19 African Women Volleyball Championship, Cameroon and Egypt stormed the Abuja venue of the events, BSNsports.com.ng reports.

African Volleyball’s governing body announced Nigeria as the host country for the championship and it will take place at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The team from Cameroon and Egypt arrived in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the technical meeting slated for later Wednesday.

Cameroon is the defending champion while Egypt missed the last edition of the competition.

Team Nigeria under Elisham Clam remained a threat to all the participants who have been in camp for over six weeks at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.