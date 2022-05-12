Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Minister, Malachie Manaouda has lauded health workers for successfully conducting three kidney transplant operations at the country’s main hospital in the capital Yaounde.

“Congratulations to the medical team of the Yaounde General Hospital who have once again successfully performed three kidney transplants.

“Thank you to the donors for their courage and congratulations to the recipients who can now return to a normal life.

“We are moving forward,” Manaouda said.

Officials at the hospital said that the operations marked a breakthrough and rekindled confidence in health workers performing more operations in the future.

Cameroon successfully conducted the first-ever kidney transplant operation on a 34-year-old man in November 2021. (Xinhua/NAN)(