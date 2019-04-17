Cameroon, stripped of hosting rights for this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON), has now been offered the staging of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in place of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopians have withdrawn from the continental tournament, which exclusively features locally based players at African clubs, a somewhat more low-key event than AFCON.

In January it was announced that Egypt will host the 2019 AFCON.

Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), who was influential in decision to take the AFCON hosting from Cameroon, said CHAN had gone to Cameroon “by tacit agreement”.

In 2014, CAF awarded the Africa Cup of Nations hosting rights to Cameroon in 2019, Ivory Coast in 2021 and Guinea in 2023.

But in December last year, Ahmad caused outrage when, with Cameroon having been ditched as AFCON hosts amidst concerns over delays in infrastructure development and security, he presented no plan B.

Ahmad was reported to have said Cameroon could host the event in 2021 – despite the arrangement already made with the Ivory Coast.