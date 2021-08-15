Head Coach Gabriel Zabo has invited 30 players to the camp of the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, 30 days to the commencement of the Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament holding in Nigeria, 13th – 21st September 2021.

The Lionesses have been runners-up of the Women Africa Cup of Nations on four occasions, including the 2016 finals that Cameroon hosted, falling in the final hurdle when a late goal by Nigeria’s Desire Oparanozie ended their ambition at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

In Coach Zabo’s provisional list, which has only home-based professionals, are four goalkeepers, 10 defenders, eight midfielders and eight forwards.

The Lionesses made their debut appearance at the FIFA World Cup finals in Canada in 2015, and were also one of Africa’s flag-bearers at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

They are currently ranked number 2 in Africa (behind the Super Falcons) and 52nd in the world.