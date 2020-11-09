Bunmi Ogunyale

The camp of the former African champions, the Super Eagles will come alive today in Benin City ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Star of Sierra Leone at the magnifient Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday.

Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, who returned to the country last week, hinted that all the invited players are expected to beat the another around of lockdown in Europe for the qualifier in Benin.

His words; “Despite the currently situation in Europe due to Coronavirus pandemic, we believe all invited players should be in camp as scheduled in order to begin training.

“And with this current situation, that means we have only two days to prepare for the game.”

The Franco-German tactician also assured that Sebastian Osigwe who contracted COVID-19 would be ready for the tie.

The Eagles will patch at the prestigious Protea Hotel, Emotan in Benin City. After the game on Friday, the Nigerian side will depart for the second leg of the series slated for Tuesday, November 17.