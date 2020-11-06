Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of the proposed resumption of Orientation course, the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has pleaded with various State governments to discharge their statutory responsibilities of upgrading and expanding facilities at the states camps to adequately serve the increasing corps population.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim made the appeal in his keynote address at the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Workshop held in Jos, Plateau State.

The DG in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, promised to adequately enforce strict compliance with all safety guidelines endorsed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic and National Centre for Disease Control in all its Orientation Camps across the country.

While commenting on the workshop with the theme, “Evolving a Dynamic Operational Strategy in the Management of Camps in the Context of COVID-19”, the DG expressed happiness that no corps member tested positive to the deadly virus.

