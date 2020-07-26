The National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and other vices (POCACOV), CSP Ebere Amaraizu, has applauded the recent bold steps taken by four suspected and deadly members of the Eiye and Vikings confraternities in Delta State.

They not only renounced their membership but surrendered their weapons and offered not to go back to their evil ways again but to work collaboratively with different stakeholders to ensure that others did not join the groups. They added that they would ensure that even those that joined the groups earlier renounce their membership and equally submit their weapons and embrace peace.

Amaraizu made this known at the IGP POCACOV Resource Centre, Enugu, while interfacing with a group of stakeholders who had visited the centre. He commended the dogged efforts of stakeholders of POCACOV especially, Amb. Austyne Emuh, who is the president of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps, Delta State and a POCACOV ambassador working with POCACOV tools.