THE National Coordinator of police campaign Against cultism and other vices (POCACOV), CSP Ebere Amaraizu has revealed that POCACOV in conjunction with matchmakers consult the organizers of Nigeria pitch Awards will be partnering with Taekwondo Association, ministries of education, youth and sports to set up taekwondo school club programmes.

POCACOV is the initiative of IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu aimed at saving Nigerian youth from the claws of cultism and other vices through community-oriented policing.

The programmes he noted further will “serve as a veritable platform to pass the message of POCACOV and good virtues in line with the taekwondo principles and tenets and through that process discover good taekwondo athletes that can make a representation for the society”.

He made this known on Friday, 24th January 2020 at the taekwondo training arena of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu while addressing taekwondo board members and coaches on the essence of sustenance of taekwondo kiddies clubs which the board embarked upon to improve the moral values, discipline and well being of kids and school children.

According to Amaraizu who also is the Enugu state chairman of taekwondo Association, “our school children will have a lot to learn and take home from the game of taekwondo because taekwondo principles and tenets revolve around discipline, honesty, hard work, perseverance, modesty, integrity, survival skills, self-defence, and endurance.

“POCACOV has concluded modalities to partner with the Association to drive the message of POCACOV amongst our children and to embrace good virtues and morals which is the cardinal tenets of taekwondo.