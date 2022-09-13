The Awareness Group, otherwise known as Crusade Against Nigeria’s Ills, has called on presidential candidates of all political parties to centre their campaigns on issues rather than politics of bitterness.

The co-ordinator of non-political body, Bisi Balogun stated this while speaking in Lagos recently.

He advised all registered political parties, particularly the APC, PDP and Labour Party and their candidates, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to sell their manifestos to voters rather than a politics of rancour during their campaigns scheduled to commence September ending.

He also charged them to shun campaigns on hate speech, politics of slander.

The co-ordinator also appealed to parties’ supporters and gladiators to eschew violence during political campaigns.