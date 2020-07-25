Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The clamour for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction yesterday took a practical approach with the inauguration of Nigeria Presidential Project 2023 – South East option in Enugu.

The political advocacy organisation with acronym, NPP, according to the chancellor, Dr. Walter Oji, has the objective of actualising the full integration of the South East geopolitical zone into Nigeria’s political power distribution with particular regard to the office of the president of Nigeria.

At a press conference to unveil the organisation, Oji said there was no better time than now for the South East to produce Nigeria’s President, insisting that the full political rehabilitation of the South East Zone into Nigeria’s political power distribution remained the most glaring area yet to be addressed. He explained that the quest for Nigerian president of South East extraction was not in any way in conflict with restructuring agenda, stressing that while the restructuring of Nigeria is encouraged, the South East should claim its right and turn for the presidency.

Oji noted that General Yakubu Gowon’s reconciliatory declaration of: “No Victor, No Vanquished” after the Nigeria/Biafra civil war with the three R policy of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction were unsuccessful and could only be fully realised with reintegration which according to him was an integral objective of the policy. Arguing that Nigeria’s power rotation has been a North to South and South to North arrangement with the president and office of President rotating in like manner.