By Sunday Ani

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Jibrin Barau and four other members of the House of Representatives have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman over the setting ablaze of the campaign office of Senator Barau in Kano on Thursday.

The petition, dated December 2, was signed by Senator Shekarau (Kano Central), Senator Barau (Kano South), and four members of the House of Representatives including; Nasiru Abdua, Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, Shaaban Sharada and Haruna Isa Dederi.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The federal lawmakers said the attack on Senator Barau’s campaign office was triggered by the November 30 judgement of the FCT High Court which sacked the executives of the faction of the APC belonging to the state government.

An FCT High Court had on Tuesday ruled in favour of the faction of the APC, belonging to Senator Shekarau’s camp. The just concluded congresses of the party had polarized the ruling party into two.

In the petition, the lawmakers fingered Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, chairman of the APC faction loyal to the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo; Faizu Alfindiki , chairman Kano Municipal LGA; Khalid Ishaq Diso, Chairman Gwale LGA; Hassan Garban Kauye, Chairman Kumbotso LGA; Auwal Lawan Shuaibu, Chairman Nassarawa LGA and one Gwarmai.

While urging the Inspector General of Police to probe the matter, the lawmakers said, “should anything happen to us and our supporters, the aforementioned people should be held responsible.

“In the circumstances, therefore, we hereby write to request you, sir to use your good offices to thoroughly investigate this matter with a view to bringing everyone involved to book and forestall any further breakdown of law and order as well as prevent reprisal attacks.

“Their hope is to see reprisals from our side so as to turn Kano into a killing field. In spite of the threats and provocations, however, as responsible leaders, we shall continue to be law abiding, hoping that you will address our complaint as appropriate,” the petitioners said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .