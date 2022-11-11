From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council ( PCC) has said it would report attacks on its campaigns trains to security agencies and the General Abdusalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee.

Director of Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu, stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, at a press briefing, against the backdrop of attacks on the PDP in Borno and Kaduna states.

Momodu said it was obvious the other political parties were jittery over the popularity of the PDP presidential candidate, hence their resort to violence, against the dictates of the Peace Accord signed by most of the presidential candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

“Yesterday, we were attacked in Borno State. We have been attacked in Kaduna. And it is so unfortunate, because there was a Peace Accord that was signed by most of the presidential candidates.

“So, we plan to report formally to the security authorities. We plan to report to the Peace Commission because democracy is not by force. It is a game of choice. So, if I choose to support my candidate, there shouldn’t be any problem about that. So firing dane guns, throwing stones and all manner of weapons, for me, is a very unfortunate development. So, we hope that you’re able to help us send the message across to the authorities that PDP is worried.”

The attacks notwithstanding, he said the PDP presidential candidate remains committed to the Peace Accord, as a man of peace. He added that the opposition party would not be deterred in its campaign to various parts of the country.

“It is obvious that the other parties can see that Atiku Abubakar is the leading candidate and he is going to win the next election. Otherwise, why are they jittery? You can see that we have done four states (rallies) already. And all the four states recorded resounding successes.

“So, we shall continue to campaign in every part of Nigeria for PDP. It is a carnival of ideas. It is not a carnival of war. So, we shall continue to campaign vigorously, rigorously. Any candidate who can match that should also go ahead and do his own.”

On the PDP crisis, he said the declaration by the G-5 governors that they were open to reconcilation is an indication that efforts to resolve all the issues in the party were bearing fruits.

“I am sure most of you must have heard that our governors, the Integrity Group, said yesterday that the window of reconciliation has not been shut permanently. We have been at it for some time, trying to see how we can bring everybody under the same umbrella. So, hopefully, in the next couple of days or weeks, all of us will be able to work as one family. PDP is the biggest political family in Africa and we want it to remain so.

“What I feel is going on is that the peace effort initiated by our candidate is beginning to yield results. Atiku is a man of peace. A man of few words; even if someone abuses him he will never trade words with anybody. Remember he went all the way to London to meet with these governors, he had dinner with them.”