A Human Rights Activist, Comrade Idris Miliki has urged all political gladiators in the coming election to only engage on issues- based campaigns rather than using derogatory languages that could cause crisis.

The activist who acknowledged that there was already tension in the state ahead of the November 16 election, called on all the contestants especially in the two major political parties to allow decorum and fear of God to guide them in their utterances and conducts throughout the period of the election.

Miliki who is the Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution, (CHRCR), gave this advice over the weekend during a one day Review Meeting for Media and Civil Society Organizations, held at Halims Hotel, Lokoja .

In the programme which was organized in partnership with Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation, Miliki said that the major function of his organization was to identify and track corruption in the electoral process.

He disclosed that nine of the 21 local government areas in the state are likely to experience violence during the election going by the recent happenings in the state and the volatile nature of those areas.

Miliki listed the local government areas which are most vulnerable to violence to include; Dekina, Ajaokuta, Ofu, Bassa, Adavi, Okehi, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu and Lokoja.

He said Ofu, Ajaokuta, Lokoja, Kogi, Ibaji and Idah Local government areas are prone to flood which may hinder smooth conduct of the November election, saying that INEC must be proactive over this.

Miliki charged security agents to listen to the early warning signals so as to make adequate arrangements to be able to contain possible breakdown of violence before, during and after the November election.

He equally charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to engage critical stakeholders in a roundtable and and to carry out more sensitization campaigns in both electronic, print and the Social media to curb any crisis.