A socio-political organization based in Lagos State, Lagos Renaisance Group has declared that all campaigns of calumny against a former governor of Lagos state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will continue to fail.

While declaring that the ex-governor will continue to live in the minds of the people, the group in a statement issued at the weekend by the President,Daniel Awesu,and Secretary-General,Abdul-Quadri Enikanolaye described the recent call for the probe of the former governor by some protesters who staged a protest to the State House of Assembly as shameful, and uncalled for.

‘’One cannot but be ashamed and empathize with the scruffy and pathetic appearance of these so-called hired protesters against the former governor last Tuesday at the Lagos State Assembly. While these inconsequential individuals are mere errand boys, we state categorically that Lagosians are not unaware of their devilish sponsors and accomplices who benefits from socio-political confusion and propaganda. We shall soon uproot and expose their identities for the world to see the faces of treachery and shenanigans’’, the group declared.

Describing the street protest as one of the series of intentionally planned persecution and political assaults on the former governor in order to rubbish his credentials and pedigree, the group said the allegations against the former governor were being orchestrated by people who feel threatened by Ambode’s achiements while he was in office.