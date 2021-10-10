By Christy Anyanwu

Fourteen contestants in the forthcoming 2021 edition of the Mr and Miss Campus International Pageant were recently screened at the Retro Lounge, Victoria Island.

The pageant was created by Mr. Oteri Agboro, who has a knack for organising pageants and modelling projects, said he was motivated to initiate the pageant as a platform for talented Nigerian youths to discover their innate talents seven years ago.

Speaking with select journalists at the venue of the show, Pageant Director, Barrister Ihua Armstrong, said the pageant is open to students from various institutions and those yet to gain admission into higher institutions of learning.

He explained that the contest is not only aimed at promoting beauty alone but intellectual strength as well as glamour.

“It is a foundation to identify their talents and groom them to put such talents to good use, to impact the society.

