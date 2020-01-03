Nigeria women’s beach volleyball team has won the country’s first gold medal in 2020 by winning the Camtel International Beach Volleyball Championship for the second consecutive year.

The duo of Francisca Francisca Ikhiede and Amarachi Kelechuku defeated South America champions, Brazil 2-0 (21-15, 21-18) in the women’s final on Sunday.

The team came back from a set down to beat highly rated Morocco in the semi finals 2-1(17-21, 21-14, 15-10).

Nigeria men’s beach volleyball team also settled for Bronze medal after beating host Cameroon 2-1 (21:15, 19:21,15:13)

An elated John Iwerima commended his players for their doggedness and strong will show in the final against Brazil.

He dedicated the trophy to volleyball enthusiasts in Nigeria, coaches and the President NVBF for his support and encouragement.

Iwerima stated that the players are motivated to join the remaining team in the quest to qualify Nigeria in the beach volleyball event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He said, “I am short of words and cannot express myself because we had already been written off by the spectators and pundits. The win is a morale booster for us and it will help push the team for victory at the qualifiers in Ghana.