July 26, 2019, was the day set aside by the Abaranje branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for a conference in which all churches, regardless of denomination, were implored to embrace unity and harmony, which is expected of the body of Christ.

Some of the lecturers of the day included Pastor (Dr.) Joseph Olorunfemi, who emphasised that revival that the church is suppose to be expecting is when almost everybody embraces God in totality in truth and in spirit but not the crowd of jesters who come to the church to hail pastors. He emphasised the unity of the body of Christ, whatever the denomination.

The chairman of CAN, Abaranje, Pastor Adekunle Akintunde, called for steadfastness of members and implored other ministers of God with churches in Abaranje to join the association, as iron sharpeneth iron, he said.