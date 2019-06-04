Fred Ezeh, Abuja and Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims, at Eid-ul-Fitr, a celebration whic marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria urged Muslims to continue to restrain themselves from worldly desires; as commanded by the Holy Qur’an.

CAN acting General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, also admonished Muslims to avoid pleasurable and all kinds of “ungodly” activities after Ramadan, having purified their souls with fasting. Instead, they should continue to promote peace, unity and love of the country.

He said: “We rejoice with Muslims across Nigeria and pray that God will answer all their prayers, and also help our leaders to get it right in their search for solution to all problems ravaging the country before it is too late.

“We also rejoice with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate. We pray that God answer prayers offered while the Holy Month lasted. It is also our prayer that the celebration will be free of any terror attack.

“As we begin another journey as a nation, we call on all elected leaders, at all levels, to embrace fairness, equity and justice in all their appointments and governance.”

In a related development, Chairman of the northern chapter, Rev Yakubu Pam, urged his Muslim counterpart to use the Eid-El-Fitri celebration to pray for peace and unity of the country.

Pam said the celebration is coming at a time that Nigeria needs unity, in a statement released in Jos, yesterday.

“The Eid-El-Fitri celebration, by the Muslim faithful in the North, and Nigeria, as a whole, came at a time Nigerians from all walks of life need to go down on their knees to pray for the peace and the unity of the nation; for God to have mercy on the people of Nigeria and heal the land; for the prosperity of the nation.”

Rev. Pam said Muslim leaders and the faithful should seize the occasion to offer prayers for peace, unity, prosperity and rapid development in all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He tasked all Muslims in the country to put into practice, lessons they have learnt during Ramadan, and show love to one another and extend same to Christians.