From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The final home journey of the late father of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, began on Tuesday with a service of songs organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Remo Area/Ogun State and the Women Organisation, Iperu Anglican Churches, in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Preaching at the event attended by the family members of the late octogenarian and top government functionaries, Bishop of the Ijebu West Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Babatunde Ogunbanwo, said the secret of a good life of any human being is service to humanity, noting that the death of a righteous soul is precious to God Almighty.

The cleric, taking his sermon titled ‘Why the Desire to Die like a Righteous’ from the Book of Numbers, Chapter 23 verse 10, noted that late Emmanuel Abiodun lived a life of service that clearly indicated that there is humility in service to humanity.

The bishop, while also noting that the righteous lives for treasures that will last forever and not ephemeral possessions such as houses, certificates and clothes, added that ‘those people who will die foolish deaths are materialistic while a righteous man lives with eternity in focus.’

The cleric, who further noted that the legacy of education lasts forever, said that the governor’s father lived a life of service as a teacher and served God’s purpose in his own generation.

‘The secret of a great life is service, the death of a righteous is precious in the sight of God. The death of a precious brings hope, the death of a righteous is the only life that looks like that of Christ because the death of a righteous is a great gain.

‘The legacy of education lasts forever; it cannot be replaced. The righteous people live for treasure and not trash. I recognise that most of the things we live for today will end up in the trash, the righteous life for things that will last, things that are valuable. They live for fortunes, jewels, the righteous score treasures in heaven where armed robbers cannot have access.

‘The life of a righteous is a life of service, the life of a righteous people is a life of service. I want to say this about baba, late Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, he lived a life of service, he lived a life that reminds us that humility can be found in service, and one is not surprised seeing the humility of his son. Baba Abiodun was a great teacher, teacher of teachers, he lived a life of service as a teacher, he served God’s purpose in his own generation, he served faithfully,’ the cleric submitted.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun, while appreciating the Christian Association of Nigeria for organising the service of songs on behalf of his late father, noted that a life of service can be achieved by acts and actions of the people.

Governor Abiodun, while noting that people do not need to be rich to live a life of service to humanity, added that it was important for everyone to live a life that would benefit their fellow human beings.