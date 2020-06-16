Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter has appealed to government at all levels to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

In a statement yesterday, Rev. John Hayab, chairman of CAN in Kaduna said members were sad and upset with the killings and increasing insecurity in the north, especially in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Borno states.

He called on governments to rise to the “declining security situation’’ adding that protection of lives and property of citizens were constitutional responsibility of governments all over the world.

“We need to check where we have gone wrong and those things we are doing that we need to do better. Many lives are being wasted almost on a daily basis by Boko Haram and bandits. People are being abducted and killed by kidnappers because they could not pay the huge ransom demanded by the hoodlums. For instance in Kaduna State, the security challenges in Chikun, Kajuru, Kauru, Zangon Kataf, Birnin Gwari have continued to be a serious source of worry. Sadly, people are experiencing these challenges at the time of increase in hunger, economic hardship and fear of COVID-19. These pains are too much for the citizens to continue to bear. Our governments must, therefore, live up to their responsibility by tackling the present state of insecurity across the country,’’ he said.

He urged government to wake up to their responsibilities and put an end to the criminality that had brought “about misery on the people.’’