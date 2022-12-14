From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Akpen Leva, has called on the government, organisations and spirited individuals to support the Francisca Ordega Foundation of the eponymous Benue-born international female footballer.

Speaking while receiving Miss Francisca Ordega in his office at the CAN secretariat in Makurdi, on Wednesday, the CAN chairman informed that Ordega has made the Benue people and Nigerians proud and urged the people to support her foundation to help the less privileged in society.

Akpen Leva who appreciated Ordega for the feat in football noted that with adequate support, the foundation would accommodate the underprivileged, even as he assured that the Christian community in the state would support the foundation both in prayers and materially for the benefit of the people.

He noted that Ordega has clearly demonstrated true Christian virtues of love and kindness as he pointed out that establishing the foundation shows that she was giving back to society.

He prayed that God showers her with blessings for her love and care for the less privileged and encourage the people of the state to emulate her good example for the betterment of society.

The cleric also assured the international female footballer that she would continue to go places as she has come to seek divine blessings for herself and her foundation.

Earlier, Ordega stated her desire to expand her foundation to accommodate the underprivileged for the benefit of society.

Ordega who said her desire to give back to society informed the establishment of the foundation added that the 10-year-old foundation has improved the lives of the less privileged with the use of her personal resources.

While expressing gratitude for the reception accorded her, the female footballer promised to partner with CAN in her activities and sought the support of other good-spirited individuals to expand the scope of the foundation to accommodate society’s underprivileged.

Our correspondent reports that a copy of the Tiv Bible and CAN wrapper among other items were presented to her while prayers were also said to enable her to continue with her humanitarian work.