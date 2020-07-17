Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has brokered peace between the warring communities of Ipusu and Mbawa in Makurdi Local Government Area.

The Ipusu and Mbawa people, who live in Tyomu area of the state capital, have been at war for months with attendant deaths and destruction of property.

The state government and prominent members of the society had waded into the matter in the past, but failed to resolve the crisis.

However, during a reconciliatory meeting, yesterday, at the instance of CAN leadership and presided over by Rev. Akpen Leva, all parties to the crisis resolved to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

It was learnt that the leaders of Ipusu and Mbawa communities expressed their readiness to stop the war and commended the CAN leadership for intervening in the crisis.

Addressing those at the meeting, Leva regretted the destruction caused by the crisis, stressing that the people were surrounded by enemies who were interested in taking over the state.

Leva said the church was worried by the crisis as it had claimed lives and property worth millions of naira.

He appealed to the warring communities to lay down their arms and embrace peace which, according to him, was the sure way of attracting development to their communities.

Chairman, Makurdi Local Government Council, Anthony Dyege, represented by his deputy, Frank Mbashinnya, lauded the initiative of the church even as he reiterated that only peace could bring development to the waring Tyomu community.