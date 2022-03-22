From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the people of the State to defend themselves in the face of what it described as the government’s failure to defend the citizens against attackers.

The call followed Sunday’s reported attack on Agban Kagoro, Kaura local government area of Kaduna state and killed about 23 people and burnt several houses.

The source did not, however, ascertain the number of people injured and houses razed by the attackers who invaded the village in a large number.

The source said: “Many people were killed on the spot, and there was the likelihood that some of them were killed in their houses, while others could have died in the buses as a result of gun wounds they sustained.”

He added that he could not get the number of those injured and the houses burnt by the attackers, saying that the destruction made was so terrifying.

He explained: “The destruction made by the attackers last night (Sunday) is so terrifying as the gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias came in their large numbers and were well organised. They came with sophisticated weapons and carried out their acts of destroying both lives, houses and property of the natives.”

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai, in a statement he issued yesterday through the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the 24-hour curfew was to enable the security agencies stabilise the situation in the affected communities.

“Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect. This is to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.

“The security agencies have full authorisation to enforce the curfew. Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area. Further updates will be issued as necessary,” the statement read.

Regardless, in a statement signed by its state Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, CAN lamented that Kaduna state has lost several lives in the past four years, while the leaders scarcely show empathy or concern for the victims seeing that the government’s response is usually in the media.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter is sad and grieving following the continued killings, kidnappings, banditry, and the unimaginable evil going on in our state unabated without any substantial action by the government and security forces.

“One only needs to see how human beings are killed and roasted by bandits who attacked Kagoro to conclude that this is one loss too many. How long will this evil continue and when will our leaders act dutifully?

“Kaduna State citizens are tired of the government’s rhetorical responses without concrete action taken to protect lives and property. Accordingly, we want to hear and see the killers and kidnappers arrested as the government’s usual media condemnation whenever there is havoc is not good enough.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to citizens to also wake up and do the needful, protecting their lives and community. When a government fails to protect you, you ought to find a means of defending yourself.

“For the records, Kaduna state has lost several lives in the past four years, while the leaders scarcely show empathy or concern for the victims seeing that the government’s response is usually in the media. Sadly, the dead cannot read nor listen to the news. Then of what use is media condemnation?

Also, bandits reportedly killed over 30 people and kidnapped several others in Bungudu and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of Zamfara State. It was gathered that 17 people were killed in two villages of Juyi and Doruwa, in Bungudu local government, while 20 were killed in Ganar-Kiyawa village of Bukkuyum local government.

However, the state Police Command confirmed the killing of 16 people in Sunday’s attack.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, said the command, in collaboration with the military, was conducting an extensive bush combing of the affected community.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Mattawale on Media, Zailani Bappa, said the governor was deeply saddened by the recent attacks on some communities in the state.

Matawalle said the “dastardly and cowardly” attack was coming at a time when peace was fast improving in the state, adding that it would not deter the efforts of his administration at achieving it.

“It is unfortunate that this attack is coming at a time when we are experiencing improved peace in the state, where we were able to host millions of people on an important religious event without a single incident.

“However, this and other isolated cases of banditry across the state will not deter our efforts at ensuring a peaceful Zamfara State, an oath we have taken to pursue with our fullest capability.”

While condoling the families of those whose lives were lost in “the senseless attack”, governor Matawalle ordered the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to immediately release relief materials to all victims of the attack and their families.