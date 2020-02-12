Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned last Monday’s reported killings of over 30 people at Auno village near Maiduguri by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria, thus reiterated its calls on President Muhammadu Buhari for the total overhauling of the security architecture of the country.

CAN President, Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, described as shocking and unfathomable, the reported policy of the military that necessitated closing the only entry gate against civilian citizens commuting from security risk roads and areas into Maiduguri only to become cheap prey for blood-thirsty terrorists to slaughter.

He said that CAN had consistently maintained that the security arrangement in the country, especially in the North-East, had been compromised and except it’s completely overhauled, Nigerians would remain helpless and Federal Government may never be able to contain the current nightmarish security situation.

He added: “There is no doubt that sabotage and compromise are largely responsible for the prolonged terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and herdsmen killings in the country, an allegation that has been confirmed by authoritative voices in the country’s security circle at the highest level.

“It’s however sad that the Federal Government and the commander-in-chief are still turning a deaf ear to the desperate calls for the re-jigging of the security architecture by Nigerians.

“Our position is very clear: Federal Government is not ready to overhaul the security agencies despite their poor performances just to maintain the status quo ante and sustain the widely-acclaimed suspicious regional agenda.

“We once again call on all well-meaning Nigerians to put the needed pressure on the Federal Government to let go of heads of all security agencies and the service chiefs. For he alone takes full responsibility for the failure and success of governance and national security situation in the country.

“This unending killings, bloodshed, and upsurge of criminal activities in the country must be arrested so as not to plunge the country into another pogrom. God forbid!”

He thus asked military authorities to investigate the circumstances that led to the emergence of the gate instead of adequate provision of security on the road in order to stop the incessant invasion of Maiduguri and terror attacks in the area.

“That is why we salute the popular position of the state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who has been consistently critical of the failure of the army in stopping the menace of terrorism in the state,” he added.