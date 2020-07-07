Gyang Bere, Jos

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Rev Dr Samson ‘Supo Ayokunle, has rejoiced with Rev. Yakubu Pam on his appointment as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by the Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant Media and Communications to the CAN President, said Rev. Pam deserves the appointment.

“As the Chairman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern CAN) since 2016 to date, Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, 2013 to date and District Superintendent, Assemblies of Nigeria in Jos, 2010 to date, I have no doubt that you will run that office with the fear of God, wisdom and integrity.

“On behalf of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I rejoice with you and congratulate you and promise to be supporting you whenever and wherever the need arises especially in prayers.

“You will not fail God, His Church, your family and yourself in Jesus Name. We congratulate you on your appointment and wishing you a very successful tenure of office in Jesus Name.

“God bless you richly and greatly with the needed wisdom, knowledge, understanding and other Christian virtues to succeed.“