From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State Chapter, Reverend Divine Eches, has berated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, for Super Eagles’ failure to secure the ticket to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Eches, who was the Super Eagles chaplain to the 2013 Nations Cup in South Africa 2013, and the Umuahia district council chairman of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), attributed the loss to inability of Pinnick to heed God’s warning in preparing the team spiritually.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He added that previous NFF leadership sought for his spiritual opinion but said Pinnick failed to recognise him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said: “The reason for our inability to qualify can be traced to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, especially the President, Amaju Pinnick. He is a young man that is doing well as a person and he prides himself with his personal success, gains, contacts, wealth, connections and ability to meander to work through CAF and FIFA.

“But these successes got into his head that he seemed as the overall and that is why he cannot listen to advice.

“He wants to do whatever that is in his head and mind at all times. I know a few times, I’ve reached out to him to see what we can do to provide spiritual assistance to the team.”