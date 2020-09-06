Doris Obinna

Kano State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samuel Adeyemo, has called on philanthropic organisations and governments at all levels to intensify efforts towards making healthcare delivery available to the ordinary citizens.

He made the appeal during a visit by officials of the PreDiagnosis International to the leadership of the Kano State chapter of CAN.

Adeyemo, who noted that majority of the citizens lacked access to healthcare delivery, said access to qualified doctors would help resolve basic health challenges at an early stage.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the PDI team, Dr. John Iguve, explained that the extension of the initiative to Kano was a step further in PDI’s commitment to making affordable healthcare services available at the doorstep of the people especially the poor and the vulnerable across Nigeria.