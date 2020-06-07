Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Shortly after the first Sunday service after the total lockdown, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) commended churches in Abuja for their strict compliance with the guidelines listed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, by the media aide to CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, indicated that the leadership of CAN, particularly the president, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, was impressed with church leaders in Abuja for complying with the directives particularly churches with large worshippers.

Part of the statement reads: “It wasn’t funny but FCT churches made it. Some mega churches like Dunamis, First Baptist Church, Garki, New Estate Baptist Church, COZA and some others ran multiple services in compliance with the guidelines. Evidently, all the churches followed the NCDC and FCT guidelines and we give glory to God.

“Alcohol-based hand-sanitizers, soap and running water, social distancing and one hour duration for each service were all observed. Worshippers were screened before entering into the sanctuary. Also, Sunday school hour was suspended as requested.

“CAN appreciates the full support and understanding of the church leaders in Abuja and Christians nationwide. However, many worshippers were yearning for extension of the worship duration to, at least 90 minutes, if not two hours, while some parents yearned for separate services for their children.”

Meanwhile, the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria stated that two factors were responsible for the success of Sunday services.

First was the emergency meeting of all FCT pastors held last week Thursday by CAN FCT under the chairmanship of Rev, Dr. Samson Jonah, where pastors were advised to abide by the rule, while the second factor was the readiness of many Christians to return to the church after 10 Sundays.