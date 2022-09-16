From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent attempt on the life of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bauchi state Governor on Christian Religious Affairs, Pastor Zakka Magaji by gunmen.

Chairman of CAN in Bauchi State, Reverend Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus, condemned that attack when he led officials of the Association on a sympathy visit to the house of the Governor’s aide in Birshi, on Friday.

Dimeus said that the attack whose motive was not known was unfortunate adding that people should know that life is sacred and must be protected at all cost.

The CAN Chairman who gave thanked God that no life was lost during the attack, stressed the need for security to be beefed up in the country.

He appealed to security authorities to as a matter of urgency step up security measures especially around areas that are prone to attacks by bandits.

While commending the State Government under the leadership of the state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for the efforts at protecting lives and properties of residents of the state, he said that more could be done to salvage the security situation.

Dimeus also called on communities to be security conscious and volunteer information about bad eggs in the society for peace to continue to reign in the state.