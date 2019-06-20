Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State has condemned the attacks and killings in the state and other parts of the country, saying that attempts to throw the country into anarchy is unacceptable.

State CAN Chairman, Rev. Innocent Solomon stated this in Jalingo during a reception in honour of Rev. Caleb Ahima who was elected the National Vice President of CAN on Tuesday in Abuja.

Solomon appealed to the leadership of the Police and the Nigerian Army, (20 Battalion), Serti and all other security agencies to bring the killers in Taraba crisis to justice.

While condemning the burning of places of worship and missionary institutions in the attacks, Solomon said attempt to throw the country into anarchy must be stopped by all well meaning citizens. “No tribe or religion has monopoly of violence and no one tribe is born to rule and others to be slave. “We admonished those in the helm of affairs to use their powers correctly, righteousness and fairly and ensure that justice which is the fundamental principles of governance is adhered to. “Justice must be served on those who are executing a genocide in Nigeria against ordinary and law abiding citizens especially in northern Nigeria.