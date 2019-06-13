Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The chairman, Taraba State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Innocent Solomon on Thursday advocated Nigeria’s immediate return to the path of her core national values of discipline, patriotism, social justice and religious tolerance for peace and development to prevail.

In a press statement issued in Jalingo on Thursday to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration, Mr Solomon said the decay in Nigeria’s national values was responsible for the rising spate of killings, kidnapping and other security challenges across the country.

Solomon said Nigeria cannot deteriorate into a lawless society where outlaws rule but must be a country of law and order where sound moral values and democratic principles are upheld and respected.

“As we mark Democracy Day, we seek a return to the path of our national values. We must show love to one another and be willing to sacrifice for our country. We must be fair and just in the treatment of people by ensuring equal opportunities to all irrespective of religious, political or ethnic differences.

“As a people we must respect the religion of other people and tolerate one another for the peaceful co-existence, progress, and development of the country. No Nigerian should be oppressed or discriminated on the basis of religion, tribe or social background,” the statement added.

While condemning Kaduna State governor, Nasir El Rufai’s new religious law, Solomon said thatit was aimed at banning worship mode and fellowship by Christians in the state and by implication, Christians were banned from Christmas, Easter and other vigils in the state and called for the repeal of the law.

“Nigeria is a secular state and the constitution guarantees freedom of worship, peaceful assembly and association.

“The draconian law is inimical to democratic process and dangerous to our democracy. The law should be repealed and allow Christians and other religious faithful to practise their religions without hindrance,” the statement added.