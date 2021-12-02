The Plateau chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent attack on Jos custodial centre by yet to be identified gunmen.

Rev. Fr Polycarp Lubo, the Chairman of the association in the state made the condemnation on Thursday in Jos in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that gunmen invaded the custodial centre on Sunday evening, killing a personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and nine inmates while 252 inmates escaped during the invasion.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Mr Mohammed Tukur, Deputy Controller General of NCoS, in charge of Operations, blamed the attack on paucity of modern equipment and other gadgets.

Lubo described the attack as “sad, unfortunate and frightening”, adding that the attack was a bad omen for Nigerians.

He said that with the huge number of inmates that have fled, the security situation of the country is under threat.

“The attack on the Jos custodial centre is a sad one; CAN on the Plateau condemns it in totality.

“With the huge number of inmates that have escaped, it is clear that our security situation is still under threat.

“This is because there are hardened criminals among inmates that fled; they will go back into the society and continue to unleash evil.

“So, I wish to strongly call on the government to provide modern and adequate equipment to the Service in order to avert similar situation in the future,” he said.

The chairman called on residents of the state to be security conscious, particularly as yuletide approaches and report any suspicious activity within their vicinities to security agencies.

Lubo also condemned the recent attack at Ta’egbe community of Miango Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen attacked the community last Thursday, killed 10 persons and razed down 30 houses.

The Chairman appealed to residents of the community to eschew violence and embrace peace for the overall development of the state.

He also advised them against reprisals and urged them to live in peace at all times. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .