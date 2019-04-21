Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has congratulated Christians in Nigeria and beyond on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

The association said the celebration of Easter was important to Christians because it’s a reminder that Christ sacrificed Himself so that others could enjoy forgiveness and freedom.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in an Easter message, released in Abuja, on Saturday, called on Christians to share love, unity and forgiveness. He called the attention of Christians to the fact that they could be betrayed, denied or abandoned by those that are close to them but they should not lose faith in God.

He, used the occasion to appeal to the Federal Government to improve on security of lives, property and guarantee the free movement of people across Nigeria. He said: “the unending kidnapping, increased wave of armed robbery and resurgence of insurgency, coupled with relentless attacks by ethnic militia are great concern for patriotic Nigerians, and an embarrassment to the nation. These issues should be addressed squarely, promptly and fairly.”