Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days of fasting and prayer, to seek God’s face and intervention in the affairs of Nigeria, particularly the rising spate of insecurity, which recently led to the death of Pastor Lawan Andimi, a senior CAN leader in Adamawa State.

CAN president, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, said the fasting and prayer would be from January 31 to February 2, 2020, and every local church is expected to observe the spiritual exercise. Ayokunle, who signed the statement, admonished local churches to meet in the evening of each day of fasting and in prayers to seek the face of God and his intervention.

He listed 17 prayer points that churches should focus on during the spiritual exercise, notably: economy, governance, freedom, deliverance and, most importantly, end to insecurity which, CAN said, is threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria. CAN also asked church leaders to hold a prayer walk on Sunday, February 2, 2020, pronouncing Jesus, the Prince of Peace as Lord and carrying placards saying ‘No’ to further killings.

Ayokunle added: “Churches, in the cause of the prayer walk, should also demand that federal and state governments should rise up to their responsibility of securing life and property of citizens.”

Recently, CAN repeatedly called for the sack and replacement of service chiefs with people that would bring fresh ideas and solutions to the security problem in Nigeria.

Following the directives from the national body of CAN, the Benue State chapter of the association has asked all churches in the state to commence the three-day fasting and prayer from Friday to Sunday.

Benue State chapter chairman of CAN, Rev. Akpen Leva, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, called on all local government co-ordinators, and all local churches to religiously observe the three days of prayers and fasting for the country.

Leva said that the prayer and fasting programme involves crying to God to save Nigeria from the bloodbath occasioned by Boko Haram, kidnappers, bandits, as well as Fulani herdsmen’s attacks on farmers all over the country.

He said, during the three-day programme, all churches would meet every evening to round off prayers, and then converge on Sunday, by 2pm at NKST Church, Iortyer, Makurdi, for final prayers. The CAN chairman added that, during the period, he would lead the procession round the church pronouncing Jesus as the prince of peace and Lord of all.

“Catchy inscriptions will be written on placards devoid of derogatory language be chanted as we move round the church,” Leva said.