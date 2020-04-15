Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared seven days of Paul and Silas kind of praises as means to securing divine audience and intervention to the global health crisis caused by coronavirus.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in a letter addressed to CAN state chairmen and other officials, directed that the seven days strategic praise should be held in all Christian families for 30 minutes from Monday April 20 to Sunday April 26.

CAN President said God had strongly ministered to his spirit shortly after last week’s 24 hours chain prayer that all Christians in Nigeria should take further step in winning the battle facing the nation and the church in Nigeria, particularly the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, by using the Paul and Silas praise approach (Act 16: 25-26) to provoke Divine intervention.

“As you know, God inhabits the praises of His people. Praise is big gun of faith which when triggered can accomplish a lot in the spiritual realm.

“In view of foregoing, I enjoin all Christian families to set aside 30 minutes each day for the next seven days to praise the beauty of God’s Holiness with effect from Monday April 20th to Sunday April 26th.”

He, therefore, solicited the support and responsibility of CAN state chairmen and other officials to led the task and ensure maximum participation by all Christian families.

“I believe that if we do this in one accord, God will do something positive soon for us, not only wiping away the COVID-19 global pandemic but by also helping us overcome other challenges facing our dear country and the Body of Christ in Nigeria,” he added.