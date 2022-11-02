From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared a day of prayer for Nigeria, seeking the Face of God on the affairs of Nigeria, particularly as the country prepares for general elections in 2023.

The Association explained that the occasion will provide opportunity to implore God’s help in preventing violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes in the forthcoming elections.

All bloc Chairmen of CAN, zonal chairmen, state and local chairmen, and all church leaders, have been directed to mobilise their members nationwide for the programme.

Consequently, invitations have been extended to all Christian groups or organizations, stakeholders and Christian politicians, especially those vying for offices, to participate in the programme.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Archbishop John Praise, on Wednesday, indicated that the event will take place on Friday, November 4th, 2022.

Part of the statement reads: “We consider this imperative in view of the fact that our nation is passing through very challenging times at the moment, despite its abundant natural, human, and material resources.

“Nigeria is a vibrant and virile land that is full of colour, wealth and all that it would take to be one of the greatest nations on earth. Sadly, the country has not yet reached where it should be at the moment due to some inherent problems.”

He urged all and sundry to join the solemn assembly in order to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all-around prosperity.

He prayed that God will use the programme to address the spiritual dimensions of the challenges plaguing Nigeria and frustrate every evil plan against the unity of the people.