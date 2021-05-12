From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days of prayer and fasting against rising insecurity spreading across the country and other misgovernance

The spiritual exercise scheduled to take place from Friday 28th to Sunday May 30th, 2021, is to seek God’s intervention against the activities of non-state actors threatening the existence of Nigeria.

CAN, in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, directed leadership of CAN at levels to ensure full compliance to the spiritual exercise in order to ensure maximum result.

The Memo sent to the CAN leadership at at levels requested that all local churches gather in the evening of each day set aside for the prayers to pray to God in the attitude of mourning or soberness for the bloodshed of many innocent Nigerians most especially Christians.

CAN also attached prayer points in the memo sent to its leadership at all levels, asking the leaders to ensure that they approach the spiritual exercise with all seriousness, seeking God’s Face on issues threatening the existence of Nigeria.

CAN leadership had repeatedly registered its displeasure with the state of affairs in Nigeria, particularly the rising insecurity across the country and demanding that the security architecture of Nigeria be rejig.