Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared January 21st every year as a national prayer day to commemorate the slained Adamawa CAN Chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi.

CAN National Executive Committee (NEC) took the decision on Friday at the end of its meeting, in Abuja, where the body also confirmed Joseph Daramola as the substantive General Secretary and Biodun Sanyaolu as the Assistant General Secretary of CAN, respectively.

January 21, 2020, was the day Rev Andimi was killed by the Boko Haram terrorists after he was said to had refused to convert to Islam as was demanded by his captors, hence, it was a day chosen in his honour.

The resolution, according to CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, became imperative in honour of all the Christians murdered by the Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani herdsmen killers, and bandits nationwide.

He called on the Body of Christ in the country, especially denominational leaders to reflect the date in their annual calendar of activities and observe the day with prayers and other supplications.

Meanwhile, other officers confirmed by NEC at the meeting were Pastor Okusanya Samuel Oludare (National Treasurer), Rev Gideon Shagba (Director, Ecumenism and Inter-Faith), Barrister Comfort O. Chigbue (Director, Legal and Public Affairs), Rt. Rev Stephen Adegbite (Director, National Issues and Social Welfare), Pastor Omonuwa Ogiemudia (Director, Education, Youth & Women Development) and Bishop Dr RBC Nwankwo (Planning, Research and Strategy).

