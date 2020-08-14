Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared August 23 as a day for collective prayers for Nigeria against the rising activities some “enemies” of Nigeria that have taken arms against its people, particularly Christian communities in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country.

Few days ago, Catholics faithful were requested by the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Augustine Akubueze, to pray, one “Our Father, three Hail Marys, and one Glory Be to the Father” everyday after the Angelus for 40 days, starting from August 22 to September 30, the eve of Nigeria’s Independence Day,” he said.

Both CAN and the Catholic Bishops unanimously agreed that the recent rise in insecurity particularly in Christian communities in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country required urgent divine intervention since the people charged with the responsibility of providing security seem to have ran out of ideas.

CAN General Secretary, Daramola Bade, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, indicated that the collective prayer session will last for, at least 15 minutes on the said day.

Part of letter to churches read: “Please be informed that there will be a collective prayer session (at least 15 minutes) for Nigeria on the 23rd August, 2020.

“The aim is to tell God in one accord, to have His way and do His Will in Nigeria. This was borne out of the insecurities in Nigeria. All churches in Nigeria are to adhere to full compliance of this prayer.”

On Tuesday, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) joined the call for an end to the bloodshed in Southern Kaduna.

Its President, Archbishop Augustine Akubueze, in a statement released in Abuja, said, “this killings must stop forthwith. Our hearts are bleeding profusely, and we are more troubled when we hear of the massacre presently going on in Southern Kaduna.”

He assured the people suffering the incessant attacks particularly in Southern Kaduna that

Catholic faithful in Nigeria and beyond are with them in prayers.

He maintained that killings does not further the agenda of any religious ideology nor the ambition of any politician, thus, asking the government to bring the perpetrators of the killings to justice.