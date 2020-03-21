Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria (CAN), Anambra state chapter yesterday decried the murderous activities of Fulani herdsmen in the country noting that insecurity in Nigeria has worsened under the APC led administration of President Buhari.

It condemned the incessant killings of innocent citizens in the country by the Fulani herdsmen.

CAN Chairman in Anambra, Rev. John Ndubisi during a press briefing said herdsmen were bent on taking over the entire country through violence with their cows.

He said the menace of herdsmen was worse than the dreaded coronavirus ravaging the entire globe, regretting that the Christians were the worst hit.

He, however, regretted the indifferent disposition of President Mohammadu Buhari to the ugly trend, insisting that condolence messages were not enough.

He said, “These terrorists called herdsmen are perpetrating all sorts of atrocities against Christians by killing people, destroying farmlands, kidnapping and robbing people at gunpoint and even raping women and girls in front of their husbands and parents.

“Look at how Christians are being massacred in virtually all parts of the North, and President Mohammadu Buhari is not saying or doing anything in response to the killings of Christians.”

“Let me seize this opportunity to enjoin all Churches in the state to spend quality time to pray and ask God to intervene on our behalf and block coronavirus pandemic from entering into the state and from killing people in Nigeria and the world over,” he stressed.

He also assured that CAN in the state would join other Christians nationwide tomorrow (Today, Sunday) to pray against the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The cleric pledged the commitment of the body to uphold the state in prayers, especially in the area of security of lives and property of the people of the state.